Nea Management Company Cut Position in Endologix (ELGX) as Stock Value Rose; Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Its Waste Management (WM) Holding by $333,308; Stock Value Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 3,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 5.88M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610.65 million, down from 5.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $116.85. About 1.45 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.43. About 287,309 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX NAMES JOHN ONOPCHENKO AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 25/04/2018 – ELGX:STUDY SHOWED SIGNIF HIGHER 3-YR SURVIVAL FOR EVAS PATIENTS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 517,214 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement Sys. Clean Yield Gru reported 0.02% stake. Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 4,496 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 3,952 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.18% or 323,278 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 417,705 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.96% or 20,317 shares. First Personal Financial holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 52,109 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt accumulated 2,879 shares. Papp L Roy Associate holds 0.2% or 10,549 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.56 million shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 4,449 shares. Counselors holds 93,547 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $496.20 million for 25.63 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 124,922 shares to 3.08 million shares, valued at $553.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY) by 393,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by Mahboob Vaseem on Wednesday, April 3. $199,999 worth of stock was bought by Onopchenko John on Wednesday, April 3. Another trade for 3,025 shares valued at $19,995 was bought by Zenty III Thomas F.