Nea Management Company Cut Endologix (ELGX) Stake by $13.45 Million; Stock Value Rose; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Cut Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $319,040

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.57. About 1.78M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.73 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 173,903 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 86.04% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $469,984 activity. $149,994 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) was bought by NEELS GUIDO J. Zenty III Thomas F bought 3,025 shares worth $19,995. $99,996 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Mahboob Vaseem.

Analysts await Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $1.00 from last year’s $-1.8 per share. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Endologix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 445 shares.

More notable recent Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 95% – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Apr 03, 2019 – Endologix Inc (ELGX) CEO and Director John Onopchenko Bought $199,999 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on April 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Endologix (ELGX) Announces Approval of Reverse Stock Split – StreetInsider.com” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “22nd Century Group and Tenax Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; Ligand Pharmaceuticals and Endologix among the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Endologix (ELGX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.11M for 13.42 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.