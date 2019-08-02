Nea Management Company Boosted Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Position by $2.19 Million; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62 million, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 216,772 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 10.50 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 112,415 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt accumulated 257,002 shares. Gradient Limited Com holds 0% or 86 shares. Moreover, Community & Invest has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability reported 61,693 shares. Pension owns 947,179 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.09% or 2.92 million shares. 102,132 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mngmt Inc. First Foundation has invested 0.93% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). M&R Management has 1,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 0.05% stake. Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 0.01% or 436 shares. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.59% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has invested 1.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

