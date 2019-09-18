NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 3 0.59 N/A -4.71 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 2 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Superior Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 15.38% at a $3 average price target. Meanwhile, Superior Energy Services Inc.’s average price target is $4, while its potential upside is 1,055.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 91.6% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Summary

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.