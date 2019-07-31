NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX)

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.72 N/A -4.71 0.00 Matrix Service Company 20 0.38 N/A 0.03 756.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Matrix Service Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Matrix Service Company 0.00% 0.1% 0.1%

Liquidity

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Matrix Service Company’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Matrix Service Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Matrix Service Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Matrix Service Company 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 71.34%. Matrix Service Company on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a 19.76% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Matrix Service Company as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares and 99.8% of Matrix Service Company shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Matrix Service Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. -13.73% -40.19% -43.38% -60% -81.9% -39.49% Matrix Service Company 9.4% 10.88% 2.42% -2.03% 23.2% 18.12%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has -39.49% weaker performance while Matrix Service Company has 18.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Matrix Service Company beats NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The companyÂ’s Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.