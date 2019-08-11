NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Archrock Inc. (NYSE:AROC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.51 N/A -4.71 0.00 Archrock Inc. 10 1.44 N/A 0.34 32.11

Table 1 highlights NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Archrock Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Archrock Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is 5.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.7. The Current Ratio of rival Archrock Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Archrock Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Archrock Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Archrock Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $4.25, and a 86.40% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 91.6% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of Archrock Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.4%. Competitively, Archrock Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% Archrock Inc. 3.2% 5.17% 11.7% 11.93% -19.26% 46.6%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has -36.94% weaker performance while Archrock Inc. has 46.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Archrock Inc. beats NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the natural gas contract operations services business in the United States. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment. The company was formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Archrock, Inc. in November 2015. Archrock, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.