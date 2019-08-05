NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) Reaches $2.33 Yearly Low; FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (FLURF) Shorts Raised By 50%

The stock of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.14 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.33 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $108.74M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $2.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.70M less. The stock decreased 13.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $2.33. About 32,945 shares traded. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has declined 79.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NCSM News: 08/03/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 35 TO 45 PCT; 09/05/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Colorado Public Employees Retirement Association Buys Into NCS; 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS FILES $300M SECURITIES SHELF; 08/03/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NCS Multistage Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCSM); 07/05/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANNUAL REVENUES IN 2018 WILL GROW BY 35% – 45%; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Rev $70.7M

FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLURF) had an increase of 50% in short interest. FLURF’s SI was 3,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 2,600 shares previously. With 10,800 avg volume, 0 days are for FLUROTECH LTD COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:FLURF)’s short sellers to cover FLURF’s short positions. The stock increased 14.91% or $0.0385 during the last trading session, reaching $0.297. About 1,000 shares traded. FluroTech Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLURF) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

FluroTech Ltd., a technology and marketing company, focuses on the commercialization of various technologies in the cannabis industry. The company has market cap of $15.21 million. The Company’s proprietary spectroscopy technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis plants. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides CompleTest, a testing device; and consumable testing kits.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $108.74 million. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides advisory services to clients on completion creates and field development strategies.

Analysts await NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.17 EPS, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.