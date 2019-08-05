NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NCSM) Reaches $2.27 After 9.00% Down Move; GENOIL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (GNOLF) Shorts Up By 54.29%

The stock of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 15.61% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 200,706 shares traded or 122.40% up from the average. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) has declined 79.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NCSM News: 12/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $17; 13/03/2018 – NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS INC NCSM.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 NCS Multistage Holdings 4Q Rev $50.2M; 24/04/2018 – NCS Multistage Holdings Closes Above 200-Day MA: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NCS Multistage 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys 1.2% of NCS Multistage Holdings IncThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $105.94 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $2.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NCSM worth $9.53M less.

GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF) had an increase of 54.29% in short interest. GNOLF’s SI was 54,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 54.29% from 35,000 shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 0 days are for GENOIL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:GNOLF)’s short sellers to cover GNOLF’s short positions. The stock 0.17% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0.03. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $105.94 million. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides advisory services to clients on completion creates and field development strategies.

Analysts await NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 325.00% negative EPS growth.

Genoil Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides hydroconversion fixed bed technology solutions to the upstream and downstream gas and oil industry in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.92 million. The firm specializes in heavy oil upgrading, oily water separation, process system optimization, development, engineering, design and equipment supply, installation, start up, and commissioning of services to oil production, refining, marine, and related markets. It currently has negative earnings. It creates and develops the Genoil Hydroconversion Upgrader, a catalytic hydroconversion technology that upgrades and enhances the yields from high sulphur, acidic, heavy crude, bitumen, and refinery residues.