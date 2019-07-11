NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 5 0.66 N/A -4.71 0.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -5.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -128.8% -32.3%

Liquidity

5.4 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. Its rival Superior Energy Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.8 respectively. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Superior Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 72.41%. Competitively Superior Energy Services Inc. has an average target price of $7, with potential upside of 469.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.1% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. -13.73% -40.19% -43.38% -60% -81.9% -39.49% Superior Energy Services Inc. -14.7% -47.02% -33.75% -67.04% -76.35% -20.3%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.