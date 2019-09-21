NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 3 0.48 N/A -4.71 0.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 20 0.39 N/A 0.07 234.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. are 5.4 and 3.7 respectively. Its competitor KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has a 40.85% upside potential and an average price target of $3. Competitively KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $32.25, with potential upside of 235.94%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.6% and 87%. Insiders held 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.4% are KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.