NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Comparing side by side

We are comparing NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:CELP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 3 0.59 N/A -4.71 0.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 7 0.28 N/A 0.55 14.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% 27.8% 5.7%

Liquidity

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Cypress Energy Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 15.38% at a $3 average price target. Cypress Energy Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 28.06% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than NCS Multistage Holdings Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Cypress Energy Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 91.6% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cypress Energy Partners L.P. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% Cypress Energy Partners L.P. 0.92% 4.62% 7.19% -0.65% 0.7% 37.01%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Cypress Energy Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.