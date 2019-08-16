NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NCSM) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) Contrasting side by side

Both NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) and Baker Hughes a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -4.71 0.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 25 0.91 N/A 0.10 256.46

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Baker Hughes a GE company 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.4. Meanwhile, Baker Hughes a GE company has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Baker Hughes a GE company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. and Baker Hughes a GE company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Baker Hughes a GE company 0 0 1 3.00

NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 117.95% at a $4.25 consensus target price. Competitively Baker Hughes a GE company has a consensus target price of $32.5, with potential upside of 56.93%. The data provided earlier shows that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Baker Hughes a GE company, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 91.6% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. shares and 99% of Baker Hughes a GE company shares. About 3.4% of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Baker Hughes a GE company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. 0.31% -4.75% -15.08% -43.39% -79.67% -36.94% Baker Hughes a GE company 2.13% 0.83% 7.81% 6.06% -26.81% 18.09%

For the past year NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Baker Hughes a GE company had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Baker Hughes a GE company beats NCS Multistage Holdings Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, and ballshift sliding sleeves. It also provides advisory services to customers on completion designs and field development strategies. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained direct sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. The company offers upstream services, including evaluation, drilling, production, and completion; midstream services comprising equipment and services for LNG, and pipeline and storage; and chemical, mechanical, digital, and service solutions for refinery and petrochemical operations. It also provides power and processing technologies for industrial applications; and control, sensing, monitoring, and inspection solutions for industrial facilities. In addition, it offers enterprise oil and gas software. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Baker Hughes, a GE company operates as a subsidiary of General Electric Company.