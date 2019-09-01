Ncr New (NCR) Valuation Rose While Clearline Capital LP Has Lifted Holding; Proshare Advisors Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Decreased by $453,096 as Stock Declined

Proshare Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 52,448 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.80 million, down from 54,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 763,713 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Will Eventually Move Much Higher, But Donâ€™t Buy It Yet – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NCR Gets an ATM Bump – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NCR Corporation Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Corporation Announces Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how much Norfolk Southern will pay its new CFO – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66M for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

