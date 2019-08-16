Ncr New (NCR) Stock Value Rose While Boston Partners Lifted Its Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Boosted Stake

Boston Partners increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 37,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 736,985 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Rep. Bishop: CONGRESSMAN BISHOP STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO NCR CLOSURE OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN COLUMBUS; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 3,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 64,434 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 60,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $101.75. About 4.18 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook To Stable From Negative, A3 Senior Unsecured Rating Affirmed; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter

