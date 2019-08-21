Ncr New (NCR) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Decreased Position; Redwood Investments Decreased Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by $344,610 as Stock Declined

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 164,228 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – NCR Names Paul Langenbahn as Chief Operating Officer, Succeeding Mark Benjamin; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board

Redwood Investments Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc sold 2,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 92,958 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 95,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $105.95. About 594,075 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,000 shares to 43,766 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet And Cie has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,922 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc owns 7,190 shares. 8,303 are held by Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Ardevora Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.99% or 299,526 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman has 0.39% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 89,490 shares. Prospector Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.76% or 39,650 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 767,457 shares. 237 were reported by Carroll Fincl Assoc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 13,400 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 72,971 shares in its portfolio. Financial Architects holds 0.02% or 108 shares. First Eagle Management Lc reported 528,662 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Llc stated it has 1.10 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.44 million for 28.18 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.