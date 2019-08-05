Ncr New (NCR) Shareholder Clearline Capital LP Has Upped Its Holding by $9.86 Million; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Stake in Universal Va (UVV) by $11.91 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 580.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 208,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 244,993 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.12 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 125,416 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has declined 11.26% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVV); 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Net $30.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.44; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Raises Dividend to 75c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.91. About 1.11M shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR REAFFIRMS ’18 1Q AND FY FINL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and Incoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 13/03/2018 – NCR’S ANDREA LEDFORD NAMED TO METRO ATLANTA CHAMBER INNOVATION & ENTREPRENEURSHIP ADVISORY BOARD; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 92,000 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 509,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,616 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 5,200 shares. Delaware-based Brandywine Trust has invested 0.76% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated invested in 368,700 shares. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Creative Planning owns 3,763 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 9,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) has 0.08% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 1,100 shares. 49 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr. Benedict Fincl Advisors owns 19,074 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 672 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 15,049 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 4,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Associate owns 4,970 shares. Barclays Public Llc holds 109,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,405 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.