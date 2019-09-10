Ncr New (NCR) Holding Increased by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The; Stryker (SYK) Stock Rose While Dearborn Partners Lifted Its Stake

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 88.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 91,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 194,001 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 102,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 708,702 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 3,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 95,917 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 91,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 1.21 million shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 125,678 shares to 747,348 shares, valued at $62.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc by 33,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,226 shares, and cut its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 5,354 shares to 5,308 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,071 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,700 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Lc has 9,523 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0.1% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 0.27% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Van Eck Assocs Corp reported 24,354 shares stake. Cleararc Cap Inc owns 7,514 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0.12% stake. Essex Fincl Svcs reported 0.61% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). California-based Whittier Tru has invested 1.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Palladium Partners Limited Co has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has 0.06% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,050 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 31,000 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Papp L Roy & Assoc invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

