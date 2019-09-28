Ncr (NCR) Valuation Rose While Lapides Asset Management Decreased Stake; Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increased Position in Ohio Vy Banc (OVBC) by $359,100

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 15.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 216,880 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.75M, down from 257,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.76M shares traded or 75.80% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 22/03/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 1Q and Full Yr Fincl Guidance; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp increased its stake in Ohio Vy Banc Corp (OVBC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp bought 9,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% . The institutional investor held 63,704 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 54,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ohio Vy Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 4,619 shares traded. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) has declined 26.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.63% the S&P500. Some Historical OVBC News: 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Safety Zones; Coast Guard Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Safety Zones Update; 18/04/2018 – OVBC Announces Cash Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ohio Valley Banc Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVBC); 04/05/2018 – Strong thunderstorms threaten to hit Ohio Valley, New England and Texas; 26/04/2018 – Ohio Valley Banc 1Q EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Ohio Valley Elec. Rtgs Unafctd By FES Filing; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulations; Sector Ohio Valley Annual and Recurring Special Local Regulations Update

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $257.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 59,132 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $184.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 21,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41M shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold OVBC shares while 6 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 912,439 shares or 2.33% more from 891,636 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 138 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% or 6,980 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 2,712 shares or 0% of the stock. 147,216 were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC). Barclays Plc reported 2,755 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Interest Inc holds 0% or 2,633 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 50,570 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Bankshares invested 0.19% in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 13,641 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC). 358 are held by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has 0% invested in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) for 7,569 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2,985 activity.