Ncr (NCR) Stock Value Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Lifted Stake; Ctc Increased Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $22.88 Million as Stock Declined

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58 million, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175.28. About 3.10 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and Inspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 02/04/2018 – Analyst slashes profit forecast for Nvidia due to plunging cryptocurrency prices; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless AI for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 15,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 2.30M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.53M, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 535,780 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) At US$31.08? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 424B4 NCR CORP – StreetInsider.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Wells Fargo Starts NCR Corp. (NCR) at Outperform, Citing Early Turnaround – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “NCR Introduces a New Addition to Its Family of Cash Recycling ATMs, the NCR SelfServâ„¢ 63 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Industry (NYSE:MHK) by 2,067 shares to 15,480 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 16,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Put) by 6,181 shares to 10,833 shares, valued at $177.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,069 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia insider sells $2.5M in shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Close to Forcing a Bull, Bear Showdown – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “InvestorPlace Roundup: Should You Buy Nvidia or Splunk? – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AI and 5G Advantages Stoke Bets on High-Powered Tech with Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.