Ncr (NCR) Stock Rose While Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Its Holding; Ecor1 Capital Maintains Position in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 151,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 332,600 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, down from 484,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.91. About 52,409 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.68. About 40,331 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corp by 1.14M shares to 338,668 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kezar Life Sciences Inc by 203,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,471 shares, and cut its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (NASDAQ:PRTA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $144.58 million activity. Shares for $6.37 million were sold by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Tuesday, July 23. Shares for $18.98 million were sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 56,800 shares stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 71,765 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Fil Ltd holds 57,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 82,434 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 0% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 162 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 74,377 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,305 are held by Laurion Management Lp. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 210,115 shares. Baker Bros Advisors LP holds 2.51M shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 8,327 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Lp holds 120,166 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 14,351 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners invested 0.05% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24B and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.