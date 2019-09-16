Ncr (NCR) Stock Rose While Cortina Asset Management Cut Position; As Costar Group (CSGP) Stock Price Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Lowered Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $573.52. About 85,169 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ CoStar Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSGP); 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI)

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 403,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 375,062 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66M, down from 778,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 157,607 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – UPON STEPPING DOWN, NUTI WILL BE NAMED CHAIRMAN EMERITUS AND SERVE AS A CONSULTANT TO NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti Will Be Named Chmn Emeritus and Serve as Consultant

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 64.01 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $80.67 million for 12.24 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

