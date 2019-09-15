Ncr (NCR) Shareholder Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Raised Position by $183.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Schnieders Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 03/05/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE IN TALKS TO POSSIBLY RE-ENGINE BOEING B-52 BOMBER; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 23/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in 3D Printing Startup Morf3D; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing’s Acquisition of KLX Is Conditioned Upon the Successful Divestment and Separation of Energy Services Group

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corp (NCR) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 5,886 shares as the company's stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 170,940 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 billion, up from 165,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 939,442 shares traded or 0.69% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34 million and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,350 shares to 25,125 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.75 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acropolis Inv Mgmt Lc invested in 2,011 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First City Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,691 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 274,917 shares. Davis R M reported 26,690 shares stake. First Republic Invest Inc owns 324,081 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Barr E S And holds 1,547 shares. The Connecticut-based Graham Cap Management LP has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Trust Na owns 20,891 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Fund Sa holds 73,628 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management has 25,094 shares. Cls Invs Limited holds 0.07% or 6,374 shares. Patten reported 3,755 shares stake.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 136,765 shares to 1.77M shares, valued at $50.35 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 198,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,915 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI).