Ncr (NCR) Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Upped Position; Azimuth Capital Management Has Increased Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $388,430 as Stock Declined

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 1,253 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 31,119 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, up from 29,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.42% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 321,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 2.62M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.60M, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 986,244 shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/03/2018 – NCR APPOINTS DANIEL CAMPBELL AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBAL SALES; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 23/04/2018 – NCR TO CLOSE 2 COLUMBUS, GEORGIA AREA MANUFACTURING PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 62,540 shares to 130,177 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 41,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,595 shares, and cut its stake in Fin Select Spdr Etf (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd holds 0.01% or 208,813 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc holds 605,173 shares. Rmb Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 3,937 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 10 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1,600 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora accumulated 16 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.17% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Cqs Cayman Lp has invested 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Philadelphia Trust Com holds 0.4% or 14,587 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 1.66 million shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.27% or 20,730 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 132,100 were reported by Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.92% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).