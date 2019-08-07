Ncr (NCR) Market Value Rose While Eagle Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Sns Financial Group Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $521,716; Stock Rose

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $162.63. About 697,121 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ncr Corporation (NCR) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 233,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 487,389 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30M, up from 253,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ncr Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 628,661 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 14/03/2018 – M2 Presswire: NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series to Transform Banking Services in South Africa; Breakthrough ATM; 01/05/2018 – NCR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 65C, EST. 75C; 30/04/2018 – NCR Names Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer, Frank Martire Executive Chairman, And Bill Nuti Chairman Emeritus; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REDUCED NCR, MX, CLS, BW IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS MATTER DISMISSED W/ COSTS VS NCR; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 17/05/2018 – Kaufland Captures First Mover Advantage in Germany with Roll-out of NCR Self-Checkouts

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.23 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.