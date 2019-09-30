NCR (NCR) EPS Estimated At $0.67; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding By $26.27 Million

Analysts expect NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report $0.67 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 15.52% from last quarter’s $0.58 EPS. NCR’s profit would be $86.78M giving it 11.79 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.76 EPS previously, NCR Corporation’s analysts see -11.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 258,072 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NCR Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCR); 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – NCR CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons; 08/03/2018 – NCR: Gary J. Daichendt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 620 MLN NAIRA VS 326.9 MLN NAIRA YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 03/04/2018 – NCR (NIGERIA) PLC NCR.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE OF 6.91 BLN NAIRA VS 7.06 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) stake by 18.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.14 million shares as Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)’s stock rose 6.40%. The Frontier Capital Management Co Llc holds 4.97 million shares with $118.60M value, down from 6.11 million last quarter. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. now has $16.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 2.07M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q NET REV. $615M, EST. $611.0M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Swings to Profit in Latest Qtr, Sees 1Q In Line With Views; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37M for 56.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marvell (MRVL) Up 2.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 80% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marvell Achieves Strategic ASPICE Level 2 Automotive Certification – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is Marvell Technology Group Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MRVL) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased Zuora Inc. Class A stake by 93,190 shares to 570,224 valued at $8.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped At Home Group Inc. stake by 477,610 shares and now owns 772,161 shares. Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank has 85,356 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Glaxis Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.96% or 20,000 shares. 26,105 are held by Arrowgrass Cap (Us) L P. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 7.68M shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 8.37M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 179,568 shares. 4,384 are held by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Alyeska Invest Gp LP invested in 0.48% or 1.49 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 106,088 shares. American Century Cos holds 3.98M shares. Barometer Capital Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 154,915 shares. Moreover, Majedie Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Manufacturers Life Comm The invested in 17,288 shares or 0% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 208,382 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Among 10 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Marvell Technology Group has $3000 highest and $2000 lowest target. $26.70’s average target is 7.32% above currents $24.88 stock price. Marvell Technology Group had 17 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by FBR Capital. UBS maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $2900 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $2000 target in Friday, May 31 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by M Partners. Benchmark reinitiated the shares of MRVL in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 31. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It has a 34.4 P/E ratio. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NCR to retire convertible preferred stock held by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NCR prices private offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NCR Software to Enhance Santander Customer Experience Across Santander Self Service – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NCR Corporation Announces Upcoming Changes to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “NCR names Edelman, Black Knight executives to its board – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 25, 2019.