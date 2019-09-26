NCR Corporation (NCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) compete against each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 31 0.63 N/A -0.72 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.80 N/A 1.18 23.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of NCR Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

NCR Corporation’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s 16.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NCR Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NCR Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

NCR Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 22.41% and an $39 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 8.48%. The results provided earlier shows that NCR Corporation appears more favorable than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NCR Corporation and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 91.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of NCR Corporation shares. Comparatively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4%

For the past year NCR Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats NCR Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.