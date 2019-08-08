NCR Corporation (NCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

This is a contrast between NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 29 0.59 N/A -0.72 0.00 Perficient Inc. 30 2.23 N/A 0.81 42.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NCR Corporation and Perficient Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NCR Corporation and Perficient Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6% Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

NCR Corporation has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Perficient Inc.’s 0.87 beta is the reason why it is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NCR Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Perficient Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Perficient Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

NCR Corporation and Perficient Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

NCR Corporation’s average target price is $32, while its potential downside is -1.17%. Meanwhile, Perficient Inc.’s average target price is $36.67, while its potential upside is 1.80%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Perficient Inc. seems more appealing than NCR Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of NCR Corporation shares and 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares. 0.7% are NCR Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Perficient Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5%

For the past year NCR Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Perficient Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Perficient Inc. beats NCR Corporation.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.