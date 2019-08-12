NCR Corporation (NCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

We are comparing NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 30 0.57 N/A -0.72 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 117 9.75 N/A 2.46 54.12

Table 1 demonstrates NCR Corporation and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us NCR Corporation and Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 3.4%

Risk and Volatility

NCR Corporation has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.66 beta which makes it 34.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

NCR Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. NCR Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NCR Corporation and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

NCR Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.59% and an $32 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $135.11, while its potential upside is 0.92%. Based on the data delivered earlier, NCR Corporation is looking more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.7% of NCR Corporation shares and 95.5% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares. 0.7% are NCR Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% Fidelity National Information Services Inc. 2.41% 6.97% 15.65% 26.28% 26.83% 29.94%

For the past year NCR Corporation has stronger performance than Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Fidelity National Information Services Inc. beats NCR Corporation.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc., a financial services technology company, offers a range of solutions in retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, and risk and compliance in the United States. The company operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. It also provides financial consulting and outsourcing services. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers various solutions, including core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, such as Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity; wealth management; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides banking and payments solutions, and consulting and transformation services to financial institutions worldwide, which include securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, retail banking and payments services, strategic consulting services, public sector and education, global commercial services, and retail check processing. The company offers consulting and technology services under the Capco brand. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.