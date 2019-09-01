NCR Corporation (NCR) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Comparison side by side

Both NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 30 0.55 N/A -0.72 0.00 Wipro Limited 4 0.00 N/A 0.22 18.85

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of NCR Corporation and Wipro Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6% Wipro Limited 0.00% 16.9% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

NCR Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Wipro Limited on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NCR Corporation are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Wipro Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Wipro Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown NCR Corporation and Wipro Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Wipro Limited 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus target price of NCR Corporation is $32, with potential upside of 1.56%. Competitively Wipro Limited has a consensus target price of $3.75, with potential downside of -1.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that NCR Corporation looks more robust than Wipro Limited as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of NCR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.3% of Wipro Limited are owned by institutional investors. NCR Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Wipro Limited has 79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% Wipro Limited -2.15% -5.32% -10.11% -1.21% 7.77% 6.3%

For the past year NCR Corporation has stronger performance than Wipro Limited

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The companyÂ’s IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.