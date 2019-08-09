NCR Corporation (NCR) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) and Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCR Corporation 29 0.59 N/A -0.72 0.00 Sigma Labs Inc. 2 23.46 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NCR Corporation and Sigma Labs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of NCR Corporation and Sigma Labs Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6% Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that NCR Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sigma Labs Inc. has a -0.42 beta and it is 142.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NCR Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Sigma Labs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Sigma Labs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NCR Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for NCR Corporation and Sigma Labs Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCR Corporation 0 3 1 2.25 Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of NCR Corporation is $32, with potential downside of -1.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NCR Corporation and Sigma Labs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 6.9% respectively. NCR Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, Sigma Labs Inc. has 13.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCR Corporation 8.23% 8.68% 17.72% 25.97% 21.75% 46.49% Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33%

For the past year NCR Corporation has 46.49% stronger performance while Sigma Labs Inc. has -49.33% weaker performance.

Summary

NCR Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sigma Labs Inc.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.