NCI Building Systems Inc. (NCS) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

NCI Building Systems Inc. (NYSE:NCS) is a company in the General Building Materials industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NCI Building Systems Inc. has 95.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 63.47% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.4% of NCI Building Systems Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.96% of all General Building Materials companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NCI Building Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCI Building Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.33% 16.19% 7.01%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares NCI Building Systems Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NCI Building Systems Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 42.41M 1.82B 56.35

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for NCI Building Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NCI Building Systems Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.38 2.52 2.59

With average price target of $6, NCI Building Systems Inc. has a potential upside of 5.08%. The peers have a potential upside of 44.62%. NCI Building Systems Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NCI Building Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NCI Building Systems Inc. 6.22% 7.3% -22.36% -49.56% -65.27% -12.83% Industry Average 7.31% 10.41% 20.81% 21.56% 14.42% 35.97%

For the past year NCI Building Systems Inc. had bearish trend while NCI Building Systems Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NCI Building Systems Inc. are 1.7 and 1. Competitively, NCI Building Systems Inc.’s peers have 2.76 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. NCI Building Systems Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NCI Building Systems Inc.

Risk & Volatility

NCI Building Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.72 and its 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, NCI Building Systems Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NCI Building Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NCI Building Systems Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

NCI Building Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies. The Metal Components segment offers metal roof and wall systems, metal partitions, metal trims, doors, insulated panels, and other related accessories for use in new construction, and in repair and retrofit applications; manufactures roll-up doors; and sells interior and exterior walk doors under the MBCI, American Building Components, Eco-ficient, Metl-Span, CENTRIA, Metal Depots, and Doors and Buildings Components brands to manufacturers, contractors, subcontractors, distributors, lumberyards, cooperative buying groups, and other customers. The Metal Coil Coating segment engages in cleaning, treating, and painting various flat-rolled metals in coil form, as well as in slitting and/or embossing the metal, before the metal is fabricated for use by various industrial users. It also cleans, treats, and coats heavy gauge and light gauge metal coils for third parties for use in various applications, including construction products, heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, lighting fixtures, ceiling grids, office furniture, appliances, and other products; and provides toll coating and painted metal package services under the Metal Coaters and Metal Prep brands. This segment principally serves original equipment manufacturers. NCI Building Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.