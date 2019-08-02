Nci Building Sys (NCS) Shares Were Volatile While Indexiq Advisors Boosted Its Position; Sound Shore Management Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NCS) by 123.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 146,282 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 265,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 118,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nci Building Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.71. About 914,730 shares traded. NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NCS News: 06/03/2018 NCI Building Systems 1Q EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 06/03/2018 – NCI Building Systems Sees 2Q Rev $430M-$450M; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 10C; 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on NCI Inc wrongly tagged to NCI Building Systems; 04/04/2018 – NCI Building Systems: Financial Chief Mark Johnson to Retire; 06/03/2018 – NCI BUILDING SEES 2Q REV. $430M TO $450M, EST. $435.0M; 04/04/2018 – NCI BUILDING SYSTEMS: CFO TRANSITION; 12/03/2018 – NCI Building Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 28,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.97M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $136.97. About 4.17M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&R Capital accumulated 78,586 shares. Tompkins holds 107,392 shares. Scholtz & Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 86,009 shares or 6.76% of the stock. Sandhill Capital Prtn owns 6,452 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter accumulated 153,056 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Invest House Ltd has 86,297 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset, Virginia-based fund reported 78,716 shares. Cahill Advsrs holds 0.74% or 15,107 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Company holds 23,921 shares. The Illinois-based Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Cap Associates Lc has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence National Bank Na has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 143,848 shares. Cornerstone Investment Ltd holds 0.24% or 46,300 shares in its portfolio.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 394,719 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $224.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT) by 291,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Microsoft Is Still The Best Tech Stock To Own Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AMD CEO Su ‘Very Pleased’ With Q2 Report, Says ‘People Are Still Getting To Know AMD’ – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.49 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by FORBES GARY L, worth $22,000. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $84,889 was bought by MARTINEZ GEORGE. Buckley John L had bought 50,000 shares worth $221,025. 100,000 shares valued at $444,580 were bought by METCALF JAMES S on Thursday, June 13. On Thursday, May 30 the insider Janki Daniel C. bought $230,000. $64,311 worth of NCI Building Systems, Inc. (NYSE:NCS) was bought by Boyle Brian P. on Friday, June 7.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII) by 26,984 shares to 40,269 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 76,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,927 shares, and cut its stake in J Jill Inc.