NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) Investors: Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating; Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) Sentiment Is 1.06

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 19 funds increased or opened new positions, while 18 sold and reduced equity positions in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund. The funds in our database reported: 5.94 million shares, down from 7.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 6.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.15. About 193,498 shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) has declined 12.89% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The company has market cap of $482.44 million. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It has a 45.79 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund for 591,959 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 1.07 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 42,749 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Doliver Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 12,600 shares.

