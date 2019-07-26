NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt; Cohu Has 1.32 Sentiment

In a report sent to investors on 25 July, Peel Hunt restate their “Buy” rating on shares of NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC).

Cohu Inc (COHU) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.00, from 2.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 74 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 56 reduced and sold stock positions in Cohu Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 36.29 million shares, down from 36.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cohu Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 51 New Position: 23.

The stock decreased 1.81% or GBX 3.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 173.4. About 22,942 shares traded. NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

NCC Group plc provides information assurance solutions to organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of 481.76 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Group Escrow, Assurance, and Domain Services. It has a 51 P/E ratio. The firm offers software escrow and verification services, including software escrow, escrow agreements, SaaS assured, registry data escrow, and software verification; and security consulting services, such as technical security consulting, information risk management and governance, cyber defense operations, information security software, managed and hosted services, and technology solutions.

Another recent and important NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is NCC Group plc’s (LON:NCC) ROE Of 7.8% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $637.40 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. for 433,715 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 122,730 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.59% invested in the company for 1.16 million shares. The New York-based Needham Investment Management Llc has invested 0.5% in the stock. Hood River Capital Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 506,939 shares.

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 105.26% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.57 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

