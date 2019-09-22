Nbw Capital Trimmed Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake By $757,200; Hopfed Bancorp (HFBC) Shorts Up By 28.57%

Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) had an increase of 28.57% in short interest. HFBC’s SI was 10,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.57% from 8,400 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC)’s short sellers to cover HFBC’s short positions. The SI to Hopfed Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.19%. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 14,160 shares traded. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) has risen 19.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBC News: 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q Net $1.13M; 11/04/2018 HOPFED BANCORP INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH STILWELL GROUP AND MARK D. ALCOTT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – PRIOR TO ELECTION OF ALCOTT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ HopFed Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBC); 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q EPS 18c; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports Growth in Net Income and Loans in the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Gendell Jeffrey Exits Position in HopFed Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – ALCOTT WAS ELECTED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, BY AND AMONG THE CO, STILWELL GROUP AND ALCOTT; 11/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, EFFECTIVE UPON A MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED BY ONE BOARD SEAT

Nbw Capital Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 7.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc sold 37,860 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 488,346 shares with $10.20M value, down from 526,206 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $47.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 10.18M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 10/04/2018 – KMI/@NEBCanada: #TransMountain has received approvals to work at Westridge and #Burnaby Terminals which continues. – ! $KMI; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 16/04/2018 – KMI: Alberta energy minister will get final say over oil exports from province under proposed law #ableg; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN ARE ONGOING: TRUDEAU; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in Q2 2019. Its up 2.29, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold HopFed Bancorp, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.06 million shares or 107.42% more from 1.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 140 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street invested in 15,391 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Geode Cap Management Lc holds 46,264 shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 63,172 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Investment Advisers holds 0.33% or 161,796 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability owns 21,687 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Blackrock Incorporated reported 29,645 shares. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.02% of its portfolio in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) for 561,000 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp reported 28,125 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 1,140 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 15,900 shares.

More notable recent HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp Announce Completion of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Financial Corporation and HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Sign Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” published on January 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – January 14, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. More interesting news about HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WeissLaw LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against HopFed Bancorp, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stilwell Value LLC Buys Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, First South Bancorp, Elmira … – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2017.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $129.85 million. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. It has a 23.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Kinder Buying Spree Resumes – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Picks For September 16 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 3.59% above currents $20.92 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the shares of KMI in report on Monday, April 1 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) on Tuesday, July 30 to “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 1.97 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 7,609 shares. Ashford Management Inc accumulated 171,083 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 79,751 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Campbell Commerce Investment Adviser Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16,785 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Llc invested in 344 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd invested in 48,765 shares. 38,898 are held by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 0.18% or 29,467 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 11.10 million shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt holds 139,199 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.09% stake. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).