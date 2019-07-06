Nbw Capital Stake in Tyler Technologies (TYL) Has Increased by $432,684 as Stock Value Declined; Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Ares Management Has Lowered Position

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 77.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 548,472 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 971,575 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 23,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $221.99. About 72,326 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares to 51,004 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 816,082 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stephens Inc Ar has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.53% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 61,600 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs has invested 1.28% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Huntington Fincl Bank stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Vident Advisory Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,608 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited has 158,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 461,595 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 83,106 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 2,875 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks holds 91,593 shares. Cap Investment Svcs Of America Incorporated holds 50,969 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 52,410 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.24% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 29,230 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr also bought $81,045 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, June 10.