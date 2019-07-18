Nbw Capital Stake in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Lowered by $324,753 as Share Value Rose; Ycg Position in Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Has Trimmed by $384,902

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,004 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 53,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 367,245 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Net $652M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.74 million, down from 158,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $152.16. About 277,836 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 34.27 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 1.02% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.97 per share. ITW’s profit will be $648.29M for 18.75 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.94% EPS growth.

