Nbw Capital Raised Williams Companies (WMB) Holding by $630,168 as Stock Declined; Geller Family Office Services Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $3.17 Million

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 22,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 284,345 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 5.02M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 23/03/2018 – U.S. natgas Henry Hub premium over Marcellus on track for 5-yr low; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 2.83 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $273,275. The insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought 4,000 shares worth $94,400.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Lp holds 8.34% or 20.35 million shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial stated it has 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Qs Lc reported 135,364 shares stake. Optimum Investment accumulated 1,293 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Carlson Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.28% or 556,900 shares. Heronetta Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.53% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 346,952 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1.29 million shares. 1.51 million are held by Adage Prtnrs Ltd Liability. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company holds 630 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Md holds 0.73% or 16,635 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.67% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt L P, a Texas-based fund reported 165,325 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 264,705 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Comgest Global Investors Sas owns 1.64M shares. Schaller Inv Grp Inc Inc invested in 2,703 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Viking Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 34,000 shares or 1.18% of the stock. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,413 shares. Rockland Trust Com has invested 2.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Montrusco Bolton has 1.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 38.60 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Lc owns 5,589 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd invested 4.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Washington Trust Retail Bank holds 24,323 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Welch Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 202,654 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Inc has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).