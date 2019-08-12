Nbw Capital Raised Position in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW); Global Pmts (GPN) Holder Tt International Has Decreased Holding by $1.08 Million

Tt International decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 7,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 20,453 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 28,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $157.01. About 551,143 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 39,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 84,927 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 45,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $33.97. About 199,711 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. $425,202 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR on Thursday, February 14. $73,746 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,641 shares to 104,228 shares, valued at $11.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 12,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares to 11,368 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,746 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

