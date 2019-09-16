Nbw Capital Raised Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holding; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Its Position by $8.77 Million as Valuation Declined

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 2,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 53,314 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 51,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $156.86. About 722,781 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 219,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 679,121 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.36 million, up from 459,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 605,363 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 74,518 shares to 741,564 shares, valued at $16.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Properti by 16,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,986 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,474 are owned by Syntal Prns Ltd Liability Corporation. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 262,178 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Kistler owns 122 shares. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.77% or 320,136 shares. Mai holds 0.02% or 3,459 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.6% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Inverness Counsel Limited Com stated it has 1,533 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 7,564 shares. American & Mngmt reported 49,420 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Company owns 9,420 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Horrell Mgmt Incorporated reported 430 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited reported 1,968 shares stake. Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 1,954 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 375,706 shares.

