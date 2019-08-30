Nbw Capital Raised Electronic Arts (EA) Stake by $1.53 Million; Stock Declined; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased Holding in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by $921,222 as Stock Value Rose

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 2.54M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 15,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 2.21M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.31 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Westamerica Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 62,654 shares traded. Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) has risen 6.82% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.82% the S&P500. Some Historical WABC News: 23/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP WABC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 03/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Westamerica Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WABC); 19/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorp 1Q EPS 66c; 07/04/2018 – Dan Linden: WABC: 1 dead in Trump Tower fire, police sources say; 19/04/2018 – WESTAMERICA BANCORP 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 66C; 26/03/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation to Reduce Size of Board to 8 From 9; 13/03/2018 Westamerica Bancorporation: Arthur C. Latno, Jr., Retired from the Board; 26/04/2018 – Westamerica Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 1,093 shares to 750,113 shares, valued at $229.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold WABC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 21.83 million shares or 5.83% less from 23.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance owns 9,392 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Atlanta Cap L L C accumulated 2.21M shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 6,723 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,336 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 4,245 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Nj holds 391,612 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 308,534 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,716 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 39,459 shares or 0% of the stock. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 8,525 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 121,699 are held by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested in 18,036 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bartlett & Limited Liability has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Capital Investors reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Us Commercial Bank De reported 83,641 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Vaughan Nelson Invest LP has 1.47 million shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc has 7,992 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 99,261 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 263,076 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited has 3,062 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dupont Management reported 6,482 shares stake. Swedbank reported 1.09% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares to 51,004 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI).