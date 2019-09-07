Nbw Capital Maintains Position in Electronic Arts (EA); Aquiline Capital Partners Has Lowered Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $1.06 Million; Share Price Rose

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 442,885 shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 118.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 15,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 27,974 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, up from 12,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET BOOKINGS IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.55 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.31 million activity.

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.34M for 9.98 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Lee Danner Bass Incorporated owns 155,052 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.06% or 125,367 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 18,970 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,322 shares. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 4,871 shares. Synovus Fin Corp stated it has 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 14,800 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated owns 70,172 shares. Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 0.37% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Mirae Asset Glob has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares to 47,247 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,004 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).