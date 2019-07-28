Nbw Capital Lowered By $968,880 Its The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Position; Berkshire Hills Bancorp Has 1.32 Sentiment

Nbw Capital Llc decreased The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) stake by 14.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 17,275 shares with $5.70 million value, down from 20,211 last quarter. The Ultimate Software Group I now has $10.50 billion valuation. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 79 funds opened new or increased positions, while 60 decreased and sold holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database reported: 34.61 million shares, up from 33.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 38 Increased: 58 New Position: 21.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $71,456 activity.

The stock increased 1.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 224,327 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) has declined 20.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65

More notable recent Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Berkshire Hills Bancorp declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Berkshire Hills Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hills Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President, Chief Experience and Culture Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.44% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. for 453,313 shares. Ejf Capital Llc owns 521,973 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hillcrest Asset Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 354,786 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rockland Trust Co has invested 1.02% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 76,317 shares.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. provides retail and commercial banking, wealth management and investment, and insurance services. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Banking and Insurance. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. It offers various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking demand, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as residential mortgages, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 5,497 shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 46,809 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Old National Comml Bank In accumulated 0.01% or 848 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 1,037 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset stated it has 1,785 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.02% or 737,636 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 299 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Shine Advisory Services accumulated 0.01% or 32 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 0% or 700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 7,295 shares. 6,654 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why The Ultimate Software Group Is Skyrocketing Today – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc increased Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) stake by 27,741 shares to 82,039 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) stake by 21,889 shares and now owns 102,847 shares. Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ:UBSH) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ultimate Software Group had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 5 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, February 1. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, February 5. The stock of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $51.58 million activity. The insider FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold 531 shares worth $176,290. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.66 million was sold by Phenicie John C. The insider Swick Gregory sold 2,974 shares worth $987,351. SCHERR MARC D had sold 66,758 shares worth $22.14M on Friday, February 8. SCHERR SCOTT sold $23.49M worth of stock. On Friday, February 8 the insider Alvaro Felicia sold $1.30M. 5,495 shares were sold by Rogers Adam, worth $1.82 million.