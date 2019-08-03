Nbw Capital Lowered By $1.16 Million Its Chegg (CHGG) Position; Washington Trust Company Increased Its Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Position

Nbw Capital Llc decreased Chegg Inc. (CHGG) stake by 39.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc sold 30,544 shares as Chegg Inc. (CHGG)’s stock rose 29.30%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 47,247 shares with $1.80 million value, down from 77,791 last quarter. Chegg Inc. now has $5.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.76. About 987,497 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2Q Rev $69M-$71M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – CHEGG ACQUIRES WRITELAB; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab

Washington Trust Company increased Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) stake by 6.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Washington Trust Company acquired 6,408 shares as Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)’s stock rose 8.75%. The Washington Trust Company holds 110,788 shares with $8.53 million value, up from 104,380 last quarter. Akamai Technologies Inc now has $14.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.73 million shares traded or 55.61% up from the average. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Akamai Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKAM); 11/04/2018 – Duo Security and Akamai Partner to Create a Zero-Trust Ecosystem for Remote Workers; 08/03/2018 – AKAMAI – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT WITH ELLIOTT, ELLIOTT AGREED TO VOTING IN FAVOR OF CO’S PROPOSED SLATE OF DIRECTORS AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Akamai, Instructure, and Apptio Shine — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – AKAMAI SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.15-$3.25, EST. $3.01; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q Rev $668.7M; 30/04/2018 – Akamai Technologies 1Q EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman Conrades to Retire in June After 20 Years; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chegg had 6 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Global Asset Llc has 2.34% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 115,200 shares. Stephens Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.48% or 620,416 shares. Gideon Cap has 0.14% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Ubs Asset Americas owns 744,703 shares. 45,944 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Management. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Essex Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.49% or 87,857 shares. 50,840 were accumulated by Hbk Lp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 10,921 shares. Barclays Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 46,000 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 31,910 shares. Voya Mngmt accumulated 0% or 43,876 shares. Us Bank & Trust De owns 12,242 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 26,098 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc increased Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) stake by 39,181 shares to 84,927 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) stake by 10,190 shares and now owns 104,449 shares. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $1.59M were sold by Schultz Nathan J. on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 7 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Akamai Technologies had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of AKAM in report on Monday, March 25 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Thursday, March 21. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.25 million activity. The insider Ahola Aaron sold 2,157 shares worth $151,335. 9,579 shares were sold by Gemmell James, worth $672,063 on Thursday, February 14. On Friday, February 15 the insider Wheaton William sold $427,320.

Washington Trust Company decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,306 shares to 138,646 valued at $27.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced State Street Etf/Usa (MDY) stake by 1,635 shares and now owns 70,433 shares. Spdr Trust (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AKAM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 136.79 million shares or 0.86% more from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 0.05% or 16.82 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 263,699 shares. Td Asset reported 49,010 shares stake. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). New York-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0.02% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 890,924 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 31,753 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has 164,267 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Kentucky Retirement Fund has 3,245 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 212,221 shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.04% in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM). Freestone Cap Holdg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,491 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) for 4,680 shares.