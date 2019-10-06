Nbw Capital Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Increased Walmart (WMT) Stake by $305,140

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 0.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 2,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 962,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.32M, up from 959,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 4.87M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 15/03/2018 – News4JAX: BREAKING | Walmart has temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida. DETAILS –; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 11/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS AS PER DEAL WITH FLIPKART, CO MAY APPOINT OR REPLACE CEO AND OTHER PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVES OF FLIPKART GROUP OF COMPANIES

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 154.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 21,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 8.78 million shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard, Inc. vs Game and Technology Co., Ltd. | FWD Entered | 03/14/2018; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 08/03/2018 Prepare for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 37,851 shares to 446,927 shares, valued at $23.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 16,554 shares to 21,986 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 37,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,346 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

