Nbw Capital Increases Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI); As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Stock Value Declined, Caxton Has Cut Its Holding by $2.72 Million

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 154.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 33,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60M, up from 21,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.68. About 1.23 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 09/04/2018 – Get Ready for BlizzCon® 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The institutional investor held 2.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.25M, down from 3.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.925. About 20,478 shares traded. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA – BASED ON POSITIVE INTERIM ANALYSIS ANNOUNCED TODAY, HELSINN AND MEI ARE EXPANDING OPEN-LABEL ENROLLMENT TO TOTAL OF UP TO 60 MDS PATIENTS; 30/05/2018 – MEI Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 23/05/2018 – GROWTH EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND V LLC REPORTS 9.99 PCT STAKE IN MEI PHARMA INC AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – COMPANY WILL ISSUE 33 MLN UNITS AT A PRICE OF ABOUT $2.273 PER UNIT; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $363.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 37,860 shares to 488,346 shares, valued at $10.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 74,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 741,564 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Alps Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Veritable Lp holds 0.02% or 19,330 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 21,790 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 7,300 shares. Moreover, Williams Jones And Associates Ltd has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.47M shares. Ruffer Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.41 million shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 62,931 shares. Horizon Invests invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Foxhaven Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1.03 million shares. Axa owns 1.16 million shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Axiom Intll Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Adage Prns Lc holds 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 328,761 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corp has 1.24 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.