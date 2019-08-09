Nbw Capital Has Upped Keycorp (KEY) Holding By $1.21 Million; 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering 888 Holdings PLC (LON:888), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. 888 Holdings PLC had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Numis Securities maintained the shares of 888 in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt given on Wednesday, June 26. See 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) latest ratings:

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 Initiates Starts

26/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 New Target: GBX 200.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 220.00 Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 175.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 245.00 New Target: GBX 175.00 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 220.00 Maintain

Nbw Capital Llc increased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 63.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc acquired 80,591 shares as Keycorp (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 207,596 shares with $3.27 million value, up from 127,005 last quarter. Keycorp now has $16.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 3.45 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KEYCORP – KEYBANK ACQUIRED KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, INC. AS PART OF 2016 MERGER WITH FIRST NIAGARA FINANCIAL; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone accumulated 234,235 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Limited Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 26,768 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 2.41M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Limited reported 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Systematic Fin L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 205,016 shares. 1.53M were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Wetherby Asset Incorporated reported 24,093 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 0.02% or 347,964 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 934,739 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 11.67 million shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company has 102,847 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp declares $0.185 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JC Penney Warned It Could Be Kicked Off New York Stock Exchange – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Key Takeaway From General Electric’s Latest Presentation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With 888 Holdings plc’s (LON:888) 41% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With 888 Holdings plc’s (LON:888) ROE Of 59%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Examination Of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. The company has market cap of 544.04 million GBP. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business divisions. It has a 5.68 P/E ratio. The firm owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

The stock decreased 1.21% or GBX 1.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 146.6. About 262,156 shares traded. 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.