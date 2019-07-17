Nbw Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Williams Companies (WMB) by $630,168; As Codexis (CDXS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder First Light Asset Management Lowered by $6.71 Million Its Stake

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 22,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,345 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 9.03 million shares traded or 40.85% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WILL BE TAXABLE TO WILLIAMS PARTNERS UNITHOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc analyzed 335,599 shares as the company's stock declined 9.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86M, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.9. About 325,475 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 47.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Ltd Com holds 0.22% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 287,454 shares. 876,152 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Parametric Associates Limited Liability has 75,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 1.02M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 61,280 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 58,495 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,144 shares. Numerixs Inv stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 34,000 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.27% or 19,750 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc stated it has 333,065 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 39,900 shares. One Trading Lp reported 114 shares. Prescott Gru Management Lc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 744,354 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Com owns 662,656 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Codexis Senior Vice President of R&D Dr. Jim Lalonde Announces Plan to Resign – GlobeNewswire" on April 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Codexis to Participate at Three Investment Conferences in May – GlobeNewswire" published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Who Has Been Selling Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.27 million activity.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1,768 shares to 26,816 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,787 shares to 58,746 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,280 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.