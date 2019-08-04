Nbw Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $838,100; Bridgecreek Investment Management Increases Stake in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 4,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 90,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.80M, up from 85,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.59% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 942,092 shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 41,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 526,206 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 484,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.21. About 14.66M shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IN PURCHASING TRANS MOUNTAIN ASSETS, WILL TAKE ON PEOPLE NEEDED TO WORK ON THE PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS IS BEING ‘REASONABLE AND PRUDENT’ BY OPPOSING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANSMOUNTAIN EXPANSION, MATTER SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN STILL SEES FY DCF/SHARE $2.05; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KMI SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,185 shares to 91,039 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,515 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Financial Counselors Inc holds 26,663 shares. Arrow Financial stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 12,306 are held by Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 735,817 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.52% stake. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma invested in 2.62M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Texas-based Fiduciary Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has invested 0.32% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 33,931 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt invested in 0% or 518 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.55 million shares. Amp Cap Limited holds 5.92 million shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Company stated it has 25.24M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De invested in 0.01% or 247,335 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Alerian Mlp/ Mlpi (MLPI) by 110,949 shares to 816,082 shares, valued at $18.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 30,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,247 shares, and cut its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI).