Nbw Capital Has Lowered By $968,880 Its The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Holding; Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $73.29’s average target is -8.44% below currents $80.05 stock price. Church & Dwight had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $65 target. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 29. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Friday, March 29 report. See Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $74.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Atlantic Equities

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

15/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $73 New Target: $82 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70 New Target: $75 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $72 New Target: $80 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $62 New Target: $70 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $64 New Target: $67 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

Nbw Capital Llc decreased The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) stake by 14.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Nbw Capital Llc holds 17,275 shares with $5.70M value, down from 20,211 last quarter. The Ultimate Software Group I now has $ valuation. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Church & Dwight Co., Inc. shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Llc has 4,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc has invested 0.18% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Delta Asset Ltd Company Tn reported 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Advisors Preferred Ltd Llc stated it has 195 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 2.95M shares. 3,245 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 163,626 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc invested 0.1% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 21,081 shares. The California-based Covington Management has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management reported 1.63% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 3,646 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 33.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.05. About 206,810 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Cap Management has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Tru invested in 0.06% or 504 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 2,171 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp invested in 1,564 shares or 0% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) owns 2,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 195,510 shares. Raymond James & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 20,953 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 139,000 were accumulated by Jet Capital L P. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.13% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Ameritas Invest has invested 0.14% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Los Angeles Management And Equity Research reported 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Brown Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Nbw Capital Llc increased Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) stake by 39,504 shares to 79,950 valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 15,171 shares and now owns 27,974 shares. Noble Midstream Partners Lp was raised too.